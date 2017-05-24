RECOM, as top tier German manufacturer, with steady growth, proven quality, reliability and financial solidity, is delighted to announce successful commissioning of a 12.5MW solar project in the region of Puerto Sandino in Nicaragua. The project is first part of Nicaragua's pipeline totalling 100 MW, which is expected to be built and commissioned in its entity until end of 2018.

A coastal town attracting surfers from all over the world, Puerto Sandino has become a host of the largest solar project in Nicaragua and marks an important milestone in Nicaragua's involvement in solar energy.

Over 46000 pieces of RECOM's 270Wp Black Panther mono modules were deployed and the overall project, that will produce an annual capacity of 18.18 GWh, was erected in less than 5 months, proving once more our strong business acumen, expertise and track record of successful utility-scale projects worldwide.

Nicaragua is one of the many countries that has chosen to invest in solar-generated power through the effective utilisation of the constantly developing renewable energy technology. Hence, the country intends to have 90% of its primary energy supply come from those sources by 2020.

"The Puerto Sandino solar park is our first venture in Nicaragua and highlights our commitment to deliver high quality products and collaborate with markets that can fully grasp the importance of having access to affordable energy while at the same time preserving natural environment", says RECOM CEO, Hamlet Tunyan.

The successful implementation of the Puerto Sandino solar park has paved the way for the great potential of solar future in the country and RECOM has already moved on to the second phase of the project bearing a size of another 12.5MW, thus confirming its involvement in the country's solar energy development plans.

About RECOM

Established in 2007, RECOM has marked a fast and steady growth from a PV module manufacturer to an IPP. RECOM's business philosophy is focusing on promoting cost-efficient, reliable, environmentally friendly solutions and state-of-the-art production of PV modules in Europe and Asia.

