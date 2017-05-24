sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24.05.2017 | 12:08
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Directorate Change

Royal Dutch Shell plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - SECTION 430 (2B) COMPANIES ACT 2006 DISCLOSURE

Further to the announcement by Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Company) on March 9, 2017, Patricia Woertz stood down as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of business of the Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2017.

In accordance with Section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company confirms that Patricia Woertz will receive her annual base fee as a Non-executive Director of the Company of €135,000 per annum, and additional fees in respect of her membership of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee of €17,250 per annum for each committee, on a pro-rata basis up to and including May 23, 2017. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

May 24, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70


© 2017 PR Newswire