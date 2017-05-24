Telehouse London Wins DCS Data Centre Energy Efficiency Project of the Year Award

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telehouse, a leading global data centre provider, has been named winner in the Data Centre Energy Efficiency Project of the Year category for the 2017 Data Centre Solutions Awards. Telehouse was presented the award for its world class data centre and latest addition to the London Docklands data centre campus Telehouse North Two, at a ceremony held at the Grange St Paul's hotel in London on Thursday, 18th May.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515721/Telehouse_Award.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515722/Telehouse_Two.jpg )

North Two is the first multi-floor data centre in the world to feature a vertical Indirect Adiabatic and Evaporative (IAC) cooling system, delivering power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.16 across six floors of plant space. This innovative technology positions this facility as one of the greenest data centres in the world, assuring its customers that their ICT infrastructures are housed within a highly efficient and resilient data centre.

Telehouse North Two comprises 24,000 sqm of gross floor area across an 11-storey building located in the existing 73,000 sqm Telehouse Docklands campus, located close to central London. The Docklands campus is the most highly connected data centre site in Europe and home to the London Internet Exchange (LINX). The campus provides its growing base of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Over-The-Top content providers (OTTs), carriers and enterprise customers with direct access to a diverse range of connectivity partners.

Telehouse's Technical Director Andy Dewing and Head of Project Management, Allen Clark were on hand to accept the award, commending a list of suppliers and stakeholders such as Cundalls Engineering Consultancy and RPS Group (formerly DBK) who were involved in the build. Andy Dewing stated: 'We are overjoyed to be to be presented with this prestigious award and believe that this further confirms Telehouse North Two as one of the most advanced data centres in Europe, not only for its unrivalled connectivity but also its pioneering innovation".

Managing Director of Telehouse Europe, Ken Sakai commented, "We are pleased to receive this award and extremely proud of North Two. This facility is a highly connected, resilient and secure data centre, in a city centre location where organisations can house their ICT infrastructures, deploy and host cloud services and positions themselves ready to take advantage of emerging technologies such as IoT".

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989. It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.

