ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 23, 2017 to appoint Catherine Hughes and Roberto Setubal as Directors of the Company with effect from June 1, 2017 and October 1, 2017 respectively, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Catherine Hughes is currently a Non-executive Director of Precision Drilling Corporation and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and served as a Non-executive Director of Statoil ASA from 2013 to 2015. She was Executive Vice President - International of Nexen Inc. from 2012 to 2013. Roberto Setubal is Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., having previously served as Chief Executive Officer, and is Vice President of the Board of Directors of Itaúsa-Investimentos Itaú S.A. He served on the Boards of Itauseg Participacão S.A. and Banco Itaú BBA.S.A. until 2013 and 2015 respectively.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

May 24, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

