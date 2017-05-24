Teneo Acquires Cabinet DN

Significant expansion of firm's European public affairs capabilities

Acquisition brings Teneo's global headcount to over 600 employees

NEW YORK AND BRUSSELS, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teneo Holdings, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Cabinet DN, a leading European public affairs and strategic communications firm based in Brussels.

The transaction represents a major expansion of Teneo's European public affairs capabilities and brings the firm's global headcount to over 600 employees operating from key markets around the world across 12 different operating divisions.

Cabinet DN was founded in 2005 and since then has become one of Brussels' largest independent public affairs and communications firms, with core expertise across financial services, digital, media & sport, transport, energy & environment, trade & competition and food & health.

The firm advises some of the world's largest companies, trade associations and governing bodies on their public affairs and strategic communications strategies in Brussels and across the European Union. Its 35 employees, including its team of highly accomplished senior advisors, represents more than 20 nationalities.

Cabinet DN's management team, which includes founders Jacob Lund Nielsen (Managing Partner) and Timme Bertolt Doessing (Partner) as well as Deborah Nash (Partner) and Mario Filipponi (Partner), will continue in their leadership roles of the business, reporting to Charles Watson, Chairman of Teneo International.

The business will be combined with Teneo's existing Brussels team led by Ruud Wassen (Managing Director).

"With this announcement, we further strengthen our capabilities in Brussels and across Europe," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "Brussels and the broader European Union is a critical market for many multinational corporations; the acquisition of Cabinet DN allows us to continue to offer our clients best-in-class expertise and capabilities in a market of critical importance and at a time of heightened volatility. We have known the Cabinet DN team for many years and have followed closely their development of such a successful business. We are delighted to welcome them to Teneo."

"Teneo's acquisition of Cabinet DN is a milestone moment for our company, its employees and our clients. Becoming part of Teneo's rapidly expanding global business is immensely exciting and will be transformational for our combined Brussels-based offering," said Jacob Lund Nielsen, Managing Partner at Cabinet DN. "We have followed Teneo's impressive growth in recent years with great admiration and have huge respect for what it has achieved so far. We are excited to become a part of the firm as it embarks on this next stage of growth and development, putting Brussels at the heart of its growth plans."

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is a global advisory firm that works exclusively with the CEOs and leaders of the world's largest and most complex companies providing strategic counsel across their full panoply of key objectives and issues. Comprised of the most senior talent, we work collaboratively to solve the most complex issues. Our teams integrate the disciplines of strategic communications, investment banking, management consulting, business intelligence, talent development, digital analytics, corporate governance, government affairs and corporate restructuring to solve for the most complex business and reputational challenges and opportunities. The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 600 employees located in 14 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneoholdings.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/234271/teneo_holdings_logo.jpg