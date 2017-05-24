

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $140.5 million, or $3.09 per share. This was up from $103.97 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $0.92 billion. This was down from $1.06 billion last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $140.5 Mln. vs. $103.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.1% -EPS (Q4): $3.09 vs. $1.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 134.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $0.92 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.2%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 - $3.2 Bln



