

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence weakened marginally in May after improving in the previous month, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The economic sentiment indicator broadly unchanged in May. It edged down to 12.4 from 12.6 in April.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index held steady at 6.0 in May. The survey revealed that consumers are for the next twelve months more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged.



The business confidence index fell to 13.9 in May from 14.3 in the preceding month. Among entrepreneurs, confidence declined in industry, construction and trade.



