Global UV Curing Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2021 - Segmentation By Application & End User - Research and Markets

The global UV curing systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UV Curing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increased adoption of UV LEDs in consumer electronics. Compact size, low operational costs, reduced power consumption, easy disposal, ozone-free operation, and the flexibility of LEDs to operate at different wavelengths have made the adoption of LEDs, especially UV LEDs, possible in mobile computing devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

According to the report, one driver in market is reduction in manufacturing time and lower WIP costs. The reduction in manufacturing cycle time is one of the major factors that drives the UV curing systems market. The reduction in manufacturing cycle time helps to cut manufacturing costs. UV curing systems are efficient and reduce the cycle time compared with conventional methods.



For instance, for the manufacturing of electro-optical devices, nearly 50 assemblies are made every month at a total cost of $50,000. This uses approximately 100 adhesive bonds and requires three to four days to settle. The total cycle time of the product is four months. However, for UV curing systems, it takes two hours for the adhesive to dry, reducing the total cycle time from four months to four days. Thus, UV curing is preferred over thermal coating methods.

Key vendors



Dymax

Nordson

Baldwin Technology

Heraeus Noblelight America



Other prominent vendors



Hanovia

Uvexs

Scheugenpflug

Phoseon Technology

GEW (EC)

Miltec UV

Benford UV



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d59frq/global_uv_curing

