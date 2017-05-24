sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.05.2017 | 12:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global UV Curing Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2021 - Segmentation By Application & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global UV Curing Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global UV curing systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UV Curing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increased adoption of UV LEDs in consumer electronics. Compact size, low operational costs, reduced power consumption, easy disposal, ozone-free operation, and the flexibility of LEDs to operate at different wavelengths have made the adoption of LEDs, especially UV LEDs, possible in mobile computing devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

According to the report, one driver in market is reduction in manufacturing time and lower WIP costs. The reduction in manufacturing cycle time is one of the major factors that drives the UV curing systems market. The reduction in manufacturing cycle time helps to cut manufacturing costs. UV curing systems are efficient and reduce the cycle time compared with conventional methods.

For instance, for the manufacturing of electro-optical devices, nearly 50 assemblies are made every month at a total cost of $50,000. This uses approximately 100 adhesive bonds and requires three to four days to settle. The total cycle time of the product is four months. However, for UV curing systems, it takes two hours for the adhesive to dry, reducing the total cycle time from four months to four days. Thus, UV curing is preferred over thermal coating methods.

Key vendors

  • Dymax
  • Nordson
  • Baldwin Technology
  • Heraeus Noblelight America

Other prominent vendors

  • Hanovia
  • Uvexs
  • Scheugenpflug
  • Phoseon Technology
  • GEW (EC)
  • Miltec UV
  • Benford UV

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d59frq/global_uv_curing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire