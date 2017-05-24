Semiconductor Production Equipment Market: Demand for Advanced Electronics Worldwide to Fuel Scope for Expansion, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The top five players held over 66% of theglobal semiconductor production equipment market, rendering its vendor landscape fairly consolidated. Despite the concentration of established players at the top, the competitive rivalry prevailing in the market is considerably high, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. "To remain ahead of curve, the market players are toying with diverse strategies," revealed the TMR report's author.

As these companies are operating under highly dynamic business environment, they are under constant pressure to innovate. Investments in R&D efforts are therefore high among enterprises aiming to remain competitive. Besides this, a majority of them are targeting at expanding their product portfolio and geographic footprint via mergers and acquisition.

Overall the global semiconductor production equipment market is expected to report a CAGR of 7.6% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market will reach US$79.51 bn by the end of 2025, from its value of US$41.24 bn in 2016. In terms of revenue, semiconductor electronics manufacturers constituted the largest segment in the global semiconductor production equipment market with a share of a little short of 55% in 2016.

North America to Remain Dominant Market on Account of Increasing Smart Gadget Sales

Regionally, North America emerged dominant, holding over 43.5% of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016. While the region is expected to remain the market lead through the forecast period, lucrative opportunities await enterprises also in the Asia Pacific semiconductor production equipment market. Recent surge in the production and demand for smart gadgets, electro-medical devices, network hardware, and wireless communication will be an aid to already flourishing the semiconductor production equipment markets in Asia Pacific and North America.

Increasing Electronics Production Worldwide Bolsters Sales Opportunities

"The increasing electronics production worldwide is a chief driver of the global semiconductor production equipment market," said a lead TMR analyst. Besides this, the rising demand from the Information Technology industry is aiding the market's trajectory. The demand for semiconductor materials is rising as industries advance towards technological upgrades. For instance, advanced electronics controls almost every aspect of the automotive industry. The application of semiconductor materials is growing fast in consumer electronics industries as well. In addition, the surging demand for fitness wearable and IOT will enable the market gain momentum in the coming years. Also with the rising demand for semiconductor fabrication, the market will showcase accelerated pace of gains in the near future.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19646

High Setup Cost Emerges as Key Challenge

On the downside, the market is reeling under high setup cost. The cost of building a leading-edge semiconductor facility has risen considerably, discouraging emerging players to venture in the same. Subsequently the high setup cost of semiconductor facilities inhibits the market's expansion to an extent. Moreover, paradigm shift towards Asia Pacific has created additional pressure on other manufacturers, thus negatively impacting the overall market.

Besides this, the growing demand for semiconductor miniaturizations is creating huddles for the overall market. The semiconductor industry is highly dynamic in nature owing to the persistent innovations. This in turn necessitates constant changes in the manufacturing process, which are unaffordable by a majority of small and medium enterprises.

Nevertheless, with latest innovations in semiconductor production equipment, it will be much easier for the market players to address aforementioned concerns. Also favorable government regulations, especially in Asia Pacific, the global semiconductor production equipment market will witness considerable growth opportunities in the near future.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/semiconductor-production-equipment-market.htm

Information included in the review is derived from a TMR report, titled "Semiconductor Production Equipment Market (Equipment Type - Assembly and Packaging Equipment, Wafer Processing Equipment, and Test Equipment; End-user - Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturer, and Testing House) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global semiconductor production equipment market as:

Semiconductor production equipment market, by Equipment Type:

Assembly and Packaging Equipment

Wafer Processing Equipment

Test Equipment

Other Equipment

Semiconductor production equipment market, by End-user:

Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturer

Testing House

Others

Semiconductor production equipment market, by Geography:The market is segmented on the basis of geography into:

- North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

- Europe

The Netherlands

The UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

Taiwan

South Korea

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE) South Africa

Rest of MEA

- Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Top Most Research Reports by TMR:

Narrowband Internet-of-Things Chipset Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/narrowband-internet-of-things-chipset-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/narrowband-internet-of-things-chipset-market.html Fiber Optic Testing Equipment (FOTE) Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fiber-optic-testing-equipment-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.



US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch