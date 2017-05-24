

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Co. (LOW) reported Wednesday lower profit in its first quarter, reflecting a loss on extinguishment of debt, despite higher sales and comparable sales. Adjusted earnings per share and sales missed market estimates. Further, the company updated its fiscal 2017 earnings view to reflect the loss, and backed sales growth forecast.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lowe's shares were declining 7.34 percent to $76.30.



For the first quarter, net earnings were $602 million or $0.70 per share, down from $884 million or $0.98 per share in 2016.



The latest first quarter results included a $464 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with the company's previously announced $1.6 billion cash tender offer.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.03, compared to $0.87 a year ago.



On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the first quarter increased 10.7 percent to $16.86 billion from $15.23 billion last year, while analysts were looking for sales of $16.96 billion.



Comparable sales increased 1.9 percent with a 2 percent rise in comparable sales for the U.S. business.



Robert Niblock, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, said, 'A solid macroeconomic backdrop, combined with our project expertise, drove above average performance in indoor projects. We also continued to advance our sales to Pro customers, delivering another quarter of comparable sales growth well above the company average.'



As of May 5, Lowe's operated 2,137 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



For fiscal 2017, the company updated its earnings per share forecast to reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt and resulting lower interest expense.



The company now expects earnings per share of approximately $4.30, while previous forecast was for earnings per share of approximately $4.64.



Further, Lowe's continues to expect sales growth of approximately 5 percent and comparable sales growth of approximately 3.5 percent.



In the 53-week fiscal 2016, the company's net earnings per share were $3.47 and adjusted earnings per share were $3.99 on sales of $65 billion and comparable sales growth of 4.2 percent.



Analysts expect earnings of $4.64 per share for the year on sales of $68.31 billion.



Operating income as a percentage of sales is expected to increase approximately 120 basis points.



For the year 2017, the company continues to expect to add approximately 35 home improvement and hardware stores.



