Digital Technologies to Transform the Chemical Industry

Companies Must Navigate the Complex Web of Opportunities to Identify Areas of Growth, finds Frost & Sullivan

Complimentary Analyst Briefing by Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science Team

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Wednesday, 31st May 2017 at 4:00 pm BST



LOCATION: On-line, with Complimentary Registration



SPEAKER: Dr. Brian Balmer, Frost & Sullivan Industry Director

Investment in digital technologies is currently booming across all industries, and the chemicals sector is no exception. Chemicals also contribute to a wide range of other industries, so digital transformations within these industries will have a massive effect on the demand for chemicals too.

The opportunities presented to chemical companies by digitalization are therefore many and complex, and consequently hard to navigate. For that reason, 2017 will be a critical year, as companies are beginning to formalise more coherent and connected strategies around the theme of digital transformation.

"Frost & Sullivan has identified eight key domains in which the chemical industry is being transformed by technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things," finds Frost & Sullivan Industry Director, Brian Balmer. "For chemical companies to make the best use of these technologies, they must be aware of their effect on each domain, and also their interconnectedness."

This session will help you to:

Learn about key developments in the technologies enabling digital transformation in the chemical industry;

Explore the different domains of the chemical industry that are being affected;

See the impact of digital transformations in the chemical industry's end markets;

Find out which companies are currently exhibiting best practice at integrating digital transformation into their strategies.

