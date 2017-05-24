Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 435.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 445.27p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 430.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 440.23p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---