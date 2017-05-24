Panevezio statybos trestas AB together with the partner, Eigesa UAB, have signed the contract with Radviliskio vanduo UAB for construction of water supply and waste water networks, waste water treatment and water improvement plant in Grinkiskis. The value of the work to be carried out by the companies will exceed 2.6 mln. Euros, VAT excluded. Reconstruction scope will include over 8 km of water supply networks and over 9.5 km of waste water networks. The project is scheduled for 18 months.





More information: Dalius Gesevicius



Managing Director Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503