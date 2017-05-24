EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 24, 2017 SHARES
KONECRANES PLC: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 7,000,000 converted shares will be traded together with the old shares of Konecranes Plc as of May 26, 2017.
Identifiers of Konecranes Plc's share:
Trading code: KCR ISIN code: FI0009005870 Orderbook id: 24284 Number of shares: 77,722,342
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 24. TOUKOKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
KONECRANES OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Konecranes Oyj:n muunnetut 7 000 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Konecranes Oyj:n osakkeiden kanssa 26. toukokuuta 2017 alkaen.
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: KCR ISIN-koodi: FI0009005870 id: 24284 Osakemäärä: 77 722 342
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
