

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic sentiment declined more-than-expected in May, after improving in the previous month, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Wednesday.



The economic tendency indicator dropped to 111.0 in May from 112.6 in April. Economists had expected the index to fall to 111.6.



Nonetheless, the reading still signals a very strong Swedish economy, the agency said.



The slight decline in May was mainly due to a notable decrease in the manufacturing confidence. The corresponding index fell to 117.0 from 122.9 in the prior month. It was forecast to fall to 121.0.



The index measuring confidence in the total industrial sector edged down to 107.7 in May from 108.3 a month ago. At the same time, the morale for the building and civil engineering sector improved from 111.6 to 114.5.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index strengthened to 105.9 in May from 103.7 in April. The expected reading for the month was 104.0.



