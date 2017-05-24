

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $92.9 million, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $87.5 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $899.6 million. This was up from $891.3 million last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $92.9 Mln. vs. $87.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $899.6 Mln vs. $891.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX