WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology and iCIMS, a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, with Kristen Jacobs, employment brand sourcing manager for Sodexo

WHAT:

Will present the webinar "How Sodexo Built a Data-Driven Recruiting Operation to Source, Screen & Hire Quality Candidates."

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/webinar-how-sodexo-built-a-data-driven-recruiting-operation.

DETAILS:

A worldwide leader in providing quality of life services across 9,000 different client locations and multiple industries, Sodexo once struggled to optimize its recruiting strategy and fill open requisitions. To overcome this, Sodexo sought to incorporate data and analytics as part of a fine-tuned, seamless recruiting operation.

During this webinar, Appcast and iCIMS will host Kristen Jacobs, employment brand sourcing manager for Sodexo to discuss how the organization paved a data-driven path to successful recruiting outcomes. Sharing the Sodexo story, Jacobs will explore key considerations in the company's creation of a metrics-based recruiting infrastructure, including the addition of a "quality applicant" metric. In addition, Jacobs will explain other ways to transform the process from source to hire, such as optimizing job ads to get more conversations. Recruiters, hiring managers and HR professionals interested in learning how Sodexo uses data and analytics to optimize their recruiting spend are encouraged to attend this webinar.

Attendees of the webinar are also eligible to receive HRCI and SHRM certification credit.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.