NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP) a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions announced today that it will be presenting at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Investor Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City on Thursday, June 15 at 11:30 AM EDT.

"We're pleased to have been able to report two consecutive quarters of greater than 60% year over year revenue growth and look forward to talking with investors about the opportunities we see in the healthcare IT market for MTBC," said Stephen Snyder, President. He further added "We have watched our stock price increase over 400% with a daily volume of almost 2 million shares a day." Stephen Snyder, together with Mahmud Haq, CEO, and Bill Korn, CFO, will be presenting at the conference and also meeting with investors throughout the day.

Interested parties can access the presentation via a live webcast which will be archived until December 31, 2017 on MTBC's investor relations website at ir.mtbc.com.

The annual Marcum MicroCap Conference is a showcase for public companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization.

