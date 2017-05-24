HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - DHX Brands, the dedicated brand management and consumer products arm of DHX Media (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM) and Dentsu Entertainment USA, have appointed JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) as worldwide master toy licensee (excluding Asia) for its new animated series Mega Man®, a DHX Media, Dentsu Entertainment USA co-production, in a deal brokered by CPLG North America. The multi-year license agreement allows JAKKS to exclusively manufacture, market, and distribute a wide range of consumer products, including action figures, figurines, playsets and accessories, everyday dress-up and role-play, Halloween costumes, plush and vehicles, inspired by the new show.

Based on Capcom's legendary Mega Man video game franchise, the 3D animated series goes into production this summer at DHX Media's Vancouver studio and underscores the company's strategy to reboot classic kids' brands that have potential to drive growth across multiple revenue streams. Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Generator Rex, and the creators of the characters and team featured in Big Hero 6) will write and executive produce the series in collaboration with DHX Media and Dentsu Entertainment. Cartoon Network U.S. and DHX Media's Family CHRGD in Canada have licensed the show for broadcast.

Peter Byrne, EVP, DHX Brands, said: "With 30 years of heritage, Mega Man is a truly iconic kids' brand. We're looking forward to working with JAKKS to bring an inspirational range of toys to a whole new audience. It's an exciting addition to the DHX Brands portfolio."

"I grew up with Mega Man and am a big fan, so I'm thrilled for JAKKS to team up with DHX Brands and Dentsu on the new animated series," said Jack McGrath, COO, JAKKS Pacific. "JAKKS will bring to life the characters of this terrific franchise through a wide range of toys and costumes for a new generation of kids."

Aimed at kids 6 to 11, the new Mega Man animated series will feature exciting new technologies and robots, as well as the introduction of Mega Man's alter-ego, Aki Light. Aki is a regular, upbeat schoolboy robot who has nano-core technology that allows him to transform into the mega-powered super hero, Mega Man. With his Mega Buster arm cannon and iconic helmet, Mega Man battles the wickedest villains Silicon City has to offer. Beloved characters such as Mega Man's robotic dog, Rush, will return, while new characters will make their debut.

The Mega Man franchise is grounded in a series of video games, first launched in 1987 by Capcom, featuring battles fought by the eponymous blue robot protagonist and an ongoing cast of allies and enemies. The Mega Man multiverse has spawned over 130 video games on multiple gaming systems, selling over 31 million copies worldwide, as well as a plethora of toys, comics and collectibles. A highly rated Mega Man TV series was popular in the USA in the mid-1990s and aired on ABC Family.

About DHX Brands

DHX Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products arm of DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM), the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company. DHX Brands specializes in creating, building and maintaining high-profile global entertainment brands within the children's and young adult markets. With expertise in brand development, licensing, marketing and creative, we build and manage brands that captivate and inspire through engaging content, first-class distribution, quality consumer products, immersive live experiences and digital media. DHX Brands' world-class portfolio includes Teletubbies, Twirlywoos, In the Night Garden, Caillou and Slugterra. DHX Brands has offices in London, Toronto and Los Angeles.

About CPLG

CPLG (www.cplg.com) is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies with offices in the UK, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Middle East, Greece & Turkey and the US. Owned by DHX Media (www.dhxmedia.com) a leader in the creation, production and licensing of family entertainment rights, CPLG has more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry. It provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully-integrated product development, legal and accounting service. CPLG believe that partnership is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach; Expert Common Sense.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS', XPV®, Max Tow', Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and, C'est Moi', a skincare and performance make-up brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

About Dentsu Entertainment USA, Inc.

Dentsu Entertainment USA, Inc. was formed in 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 4324). Dentsu Inc. is the world's largest advertising agency, and a leading producer of Japanese animation, with approximately 55,000 full-time employees and more than 800 subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Dentsu Entertainment USA develops original animation programming and media content for domestic and international markets, and manages licensing programs for new and existing properties. Current projects include production of the new Mega Man' animated TV series. Past projects include YO-KAI WATCH' and LBX' (a.k.a. "Little Battlers experience"), both highly successful animation, video game and toy franchises; Deltora Quest®, a 52-episode animated series airing globally, and based on the international top-selling fantasy-adventure book series of the same name; and Monsuno®, an innovative toy line and animated boys action adventure series currently airing on Nicktoons and free-to-air channels in more than 150 countries. Dentsu Entertainment USA is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. For more information, please visit www.dentsuent.com

About Man of Action Entertainment

Man of Action Entertainment are Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and Steven T. Seagle, the writers' collective behind comic's largest franchise characters as well as original characters published by their Man of Action imprint at Image Comics. Their creations include Ben 10, the $4.5 billion boys' action franchise for which they're executive producing the new iteration, and Generator Rex, both for Cartoon Network. Dentsu handpicked them to create, write and executive produce the all-new Mega Man series coming to Cartoon Network next year and they also created the upcoming Zak Storm series for Zag. They also launched Disney XD's Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man and Marvel's Avengers Assemble as EXP/writers. Man of Action created the characters and team featured in Big Hero 6, Disney/Marvel's Academy Award®-winning feature. In addition to creating successful video games, toy lines and comic books, Man of Action are the creator/producer/writers of current and upcoming feature films and live-action TV series based on their original comic books and graphic novels including I Kill Giants, Officer Downe, Kafka, The Crusades and The Great Unknown.

