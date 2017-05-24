PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced its participation in the Manufacturing Pricing Excellence Conference. Sponsored by Copperberg Research, the event is scheduled for May 30-31 at the Hotel NH Amsterdam Schipol Airport.

The conference themed "Bridging the Gap Between Pricing and Sales" will focus on pricing as a critical role in driving profitability, and the role of data analytics as pricers look to capture perceived product value.

PROS Director of Customer Value Alex Smith will deliver a presentation titled "Value Measurement is Your Moment of Truth." He will discuss the importance of effectively measuring the value achievement of pricing projects against original business-case expectations. Smith will show how projects with a comprehensive value-capture plan outperform those without by 83 percent due to greater transparency, a company-wide focus on value measurement and commitment to a continuous improvement cycle. He will offer guidance on how to design and execute a value-capture plan, including best practices on measurement and on-going communication.

"Manufacturers are making the shift to modern commerce, looking to create frictionless and personalized buying experiences for their customers," said Marc Chesover, PROS Senior Vice President of Customer Acquisition for EMEA and Asia. "In doing so, they're looking for new ways to price, configure and sell their products with speed, precision and consistency across all sales channels. Equally important, they also want to measure their performance as they evolve to meet the changing requirements of today's digital marketplace. At PROS, we're helping companies shape their modern commerce strategies, and realize their revenue and profit potential."

