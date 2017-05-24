OLED CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017 to be Held in Shanghai concurrently with SIGN & LED CHINA 2017 in September

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM Trust, OLED CHINA 2017 and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017 will be held from September 20-22 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), along with two other UBM Trust flagship events SIGN CHINA 2017 & LED CHINA 2017. The four concurrent events will bring together 1,300 exhibitorscovering 100,000 sqm exhibition space. Each event will share their own resources to complement their industrial advantages, which will further extend the industry chain.

As the first platform to combine the four sections, OLED, digital signage, LED and traditional signs, it will become a new opportunityfor professionals in the industry. Magnates such as Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and NEC have kept increasing the investment on the usage of intelligent signage; the show organizer is pleased to invite these leading enterprises to join. In the near future, more vital buyers and industry elites will join this platform as well. Among the exhibitors of SIGN & LED CHINA 2017, companies such as KONKA E-DISPLAY and PALLAS, conformed to the development trends of the signage industry andare leading the industry to achieve rapid development.

OLED CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017 exhibit range includes:

OLED manufacturing material, OLED manufacturing equipment, OLED panels, OLED drive chips and OLED displays.

Advertising machines, multi-function displays, touch screens, video walls, projectors, software and publishing systems, display terminals, network solutions and system integrators.

The four shows will cover their respective industries, while OLED CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017 will motivate the supply and demand in display industry. Moreover, feature activities will be held concurrently onsite, such as new product press launchs, discount purchasing plans for VIP buyers as well as Alibaba match making program to fulfill the needs of buyers and exhibitors.

www.ledchina-sh.com/en-us/OLED and www.digitalsignage-sh.com/en-us/

