Protein Expression Market Worth $3.0 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalprotein expression marketis expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by the year 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for biologics and expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry have resulted in massive growth of the protein expression market. Rising demand for therapeutic proteins such as insulin, hormones, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines is a major factor that propels growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies have begun to concentrate on the development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutic proteins for the treatment of severe chronic diseases such as cancer, hemophilia, infectious diseases, anemia, and multiple sclerosis.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Increasing investment in the R&D, by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, is another major factor supporting the sector growth. The availability of new and advanced technologies to cater the needs of drugs & biologics product manufacturers boosts the adoption of protein expression products for research and manufacturing applications. In addition, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers are undergoing collaborations and partnerships to achieve leadership in the sector. For instance, in December 2016, Takara Bio, Inc. signed a merger agreement with Rubicon Genomics, Inc. to strengthen its genomics business.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Protein Expression Market By Expression Systems (Prokaryotic, Mammalian Cell), By Product (Reagents, Competent Cells), By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-expression-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Prokaryotic expression systems segment was the largest revenue-generating amongst others owing to its large application in biologics and drug productions

Mammalian cell expression systems is the fastest growing segment of the protein expression market owing to its growing demand for proteomics research and biologics manufacturing

Reagents segment held the largest revenue share in the market, which is attributed to its repetitive purchase fortherapeutic, industrial, and research applications

The services segment is projected to grow at highest rate due to increasing trend of outsourcing of protein expression services by research labs and drug manufacturers

Therapeutic application segment was leading in 2016, due to high demand of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, anemia, hemophilia, and multiple sclerosis

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment dominated the sector in terms of revenue in 2016 due to rising focus on proteomics research and increasing production of biologics products

North America was the leading regional market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, because of the presence of large number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region

was the leading regional market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, because of the presence of large number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to untapped opportunities in the developing countries including China and India

region is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to untapped opportunities in the developing countries including and Some of the major players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, and Takara Bio , Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Aquaculture Therapeutics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aquaculture-therapeutics-market

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/chemotherapy-induced-anemia-market

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy And Fracture Healing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-osteoporosis-therapy-fracture-healing-market

Bio Hazards Bag Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-hazards-bag-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein expression market on the basis of expression systems, product, application, end-use, and region:

Expression Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Prokaryoticexpression systems Mammalian cell expression systems Insect cell expression systems Yeast expression systems Other expression systems

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Reagents Competent cells Expression vectors Services Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Therapeutic Industrial Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies Academic research Contract research organizations Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

