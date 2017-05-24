CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a pioneer in ITaaS technology, announced today it has partnered with Observable Networks (www.observable.net), an emerging leader of advanced threat detection services, to offer a one-of-a-kind security analytics solution with the Nerdio ITaaS platform.

Nerdio's VDI-powered platform delivers a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated IT environment for the private cloud, complete with unlimited virtual servers, virtual desktops, the complete Microsoft suite, security, disaster recovery, and more. Observable Networks has customized this offering for Nerdio, combining specific functionalities from its leading-edge products for the Enterprise and the Cloud to provide actionable insights and measurable security results.

"Cloud security has become increasingly important as malware continues to evolve, and Observable Networks delivers a more effective, actionable approach for organizations to tackle network security and threat-activity monitoring," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "We're pleased to offer this solution as an optional add-on to Nerdio private cloud customers, so they can better track and understand behavioral trends of every device on their networks, and use these insights to prevent threats."

Observable Networks' dynamic endpoint modeling provides an automated, high-degree of visibility compared to traditional security solutions. It prevents blind spots due to encryption and unmanaged devices and minimizes false positive alerts by generating only the amount of alerts required to accurately report on a device's potentially threatening network activity. For Nerdio, Observable will utilize network data as well as Microsoft Active Directory authentication logs to monitor and secure its cloud network.

"We are excited to welcome Nerdio as a partner," said John Heintz, Director of Partners and Solutions Engineering at Observable Networks. "With this collaboration, we will provide Nerdio's private cloud customers with Observable's endpoint modeling solution, to enable them to identify new, unexpected behaviors and automatically alert security professionals in real-time to quickly investigate and remediate any potential threats."

About Nerdio

Nerdio, a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), provides complete virtual IT environments for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs who serve them. Nerdio's fully-automated cloud platform delivers expertise and reliability of comprehensive IT infrastructure at your fingertips -- virtual hardware, software, security and 24/7 tech-nerd-support. Nerdio, a part of Adar, Inc., was founded in 2005.

About Observable Networks

Observable Networks, Inc. is an emerging leader of network security technology and advanced threat detection services that identify compromised and misused networked devices currently escaping detection by network security tools. Observable's endpoint modeling technology includes a cloud-based service platform incorporating automated security analytics and real-time traffic sensors that continuously model all devices on networks of any size. Observable empowers organizations to understand normal and abnormal device behaviors in their networks, helping them to identify potential threats and facilitate faster remediation. Observable Networks is a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Observable Networks is also a proud AWS Advanced Technology Partner. For more information, please visit www.observable.net.