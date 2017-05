BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index climbed in March from a year ago, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.



The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, rose a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in March.



Construction output advanced 3.8 percent annually in March and industrial production grew by 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, production index decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in March.



