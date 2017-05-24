

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., (JASO) reported a profit for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled RMB10.16 million, or RMB0.03 per share. This was lower than RMB133.21 million, or RMB0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to RMB3.70 billion. This was up from RMB3.47 billion last year.



JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB10.16 Mln. vs. RMB133.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.4% -EPS (Q1): RMB0.03 vs. RMB0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -93.6% -Revenue (Q1): RMB3.70 Bln vs. RMB3.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



