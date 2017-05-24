sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.05.2017 | 13:27
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, May 24

To:Company Announcements
Date:24 May 2017
Company:F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI:231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -8 June 2017
Record Date -9 June 2017
Payment Date -30 June 2017

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2017 PR Newswire