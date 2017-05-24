F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire
London, May 24
|To:
|Company Announcements
|Date:
|24 May 2017
|Company:
|F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
|LEI:
|231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -8 June 2017
Record Date -9 June 2017
Payment Date -30 June 2017
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085