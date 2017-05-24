F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements Date: 24 May 2017 Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2017, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -8 June 2017

Record Date -9 June 2017

Payment Date -30 June 2017

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085

