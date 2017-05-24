LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced today, that management would like to remind all of its shareholders and those interested investors who wish to participate in the non-dilutable, non-reversible, Series BB Preferred Stock Dividend, that the Ex-Dividend Date is today, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

"This is an important reminder for us to convey to our shareholders," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. "Considering that we felt it was in the best interests of our shareholders to extend the original Ex-Dividend date from May 10th, to today, Wednesday, May 24th, to further shareholder participation, we wanted to make sure that we answered as many requests for information as possible to limit confusion. This particularly, as the number of investors and shareholders that have been contacting us for more information continues to grow."

To reaffirm, the Ex-Dividend Date is the cutoff date to make purchases of PNOW common stock whereby shareholders must decide whether they wish to hold a minimum of 1,200,000 shares of PNOW common stock in order to receive the preferred stock dividend; which is calculated at 8.82 shares of Preferred Stock for every 100,000 common shares owned as of today. This means, that each shareholder holding the minimum of 1.2M common shares, is given a dividend consisting of 106 shares of Series BB Preferred Stock, and receives an additional 8.82 shares of Preferred Stock for every additional 100,000 shares of PNOW common stock over the minimum holding.

Shareholders are encouraged to read, "Simplifying Preferred Shares Part 2" to obtain a better understanding of how the Series BB Preferred Stock works to protect a shareholder's long term interest.

Mr. Pereira concluded, "I cannot stress enough, how committed we are to delivering value to our shareholders in all of its forms. While we continue to develop our revenue model and improve our cashflows daily, we will diligently seek ways to limit the Company's debt and reduce our overall liabilities in the ongoing effort to mitigate the risk of being a microcap Company. We believe that our Preferred Stock Dividend plan does just that; giving shareholders... our shareholders, an opportunity to protect their overall value."

