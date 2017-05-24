Growth Opportunities in the Global Ultrasound Imaging Market, 2022: Rising Demand for Minimal Invasive and Non-invasive Diagnostic Procedures, Technology Advancement & Increasing Number of Patients

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Ultrasound Imaging Market" report to their offering.

The global ultrasound imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The global ultrasound imaging market looks good with opportunities in the gynecology, cardiology, radiology, vascular and urology clinical applications market. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the rising demand for minimal invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures, technology advancement, and an increasing number of patients.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ultrasound imaging industry include technological innovations and advancement, ultrasound diagnostic in the field of guided therapy and surgery, and commercialization of portable/hand-held devices.

Ultrasound imaging companies profiled in this market report include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are among the major suppliers of ultrasound devices.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the gynecology and cardiology segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global ultrasound imaging market, radiology segment is expected to remain the largest market. Growing geriatric population and rise in awareness for early diagnosis are the major driving forces that will spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to the technological advancement, geriatric population, and increasing importance on minimally invasive procedures in this region.

The study includes ultrasound imaging market size and forecast for the global ultrasound imaging market through 2022 segmented by application, by technology, product type, by display, by price range, and by region, as follows:



Ultrasound imaging market by Application [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Gynecology

- Cardiology

- Radiology

- Vascular

- Urology

- Others



Ultrasound imaging market by Technology [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- 2D Imaging

- 3D Imaging

- 4D Imaging

- Doppler Imaging

- Others



Ultrasound imaging market by Product [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Trolley/cart Based

- Compact



Ultrasound imaging market by Display [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Black and White Display

- Color Display



Ultrasound imaging market by Price Range [Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Premium High-End

- Mid-Range

- Low-End



Ultrasound imaging market by Region [Volume (Million Units) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Companies Mentioned



- Analogic Corporation

- Esaote S.p.A.

- Fujifilm Holding Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Mindray Medical International Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Company Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- Toshiba Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gljnz/growth





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716