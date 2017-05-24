Stevia Market Worth 771.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Stevia Marketby Extract Type (Whole Leaf, Powdered, Liquid), Application (Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Tabletop Sweeteners, Beverages, Convenience Foods), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Stevia Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to reach a projected value of USD 771.5 Million by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 62 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 141 pages and in-depth TOC on"Stevia Market - Global Forecasts to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/stevia-market-167065378.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Stevia has its own unique taste profile and sweetness intensity which is approximately 200 to 350 times greater than regular sugar. Many food & beverage companies use stevia to create products with enhanced taste and fewer total calories. With heavy investment in R&D, new applications such as zero-calorie products and flavor enhancers are emerging rapidly. Stevia offers several advantages such as sugar preplacement, reduction in calories, sweetness, texture, color, and flavor enhancement. Hence, stevia will be viewed as a business opportunity in the next five years. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of varied types of stevia.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=167065378

Powdered extracts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the Stevia Market

Among the extract types of stevia which include whole leaf, powdered, and liquid the powdered extracts segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with increasing applications in the convenience foods and beverage industries. Stevia powdered extracts vary in terms of taste, sweetness, and cost of various white stevia powders; these parameters are more likely to be dependent on the degree of refinement and the quality of the stevia plant used. It is also a cost-effective option which further satisfies the growing demand for sugar replacement products from consumers as well.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=167065378

Beverages: The most popular application for stevia globally in 2016

The beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the Stevia Market in terms of both, value as well as volume in 2016. Stevia is the most preferred option for beverage manufacturers as the bulking properties provided by sugar are not required. Stevia is one of the most common natural sweeteners used for zero- or low-calorie beverages. It is mostly used in beverages such as diet carbonated drinks, flavored water, soft drinks, fruit juices, ready-to-drink beverages, and sports & energy drinks.

Increase in consumption of convenience foods in developing countries to boost the Stevia Market

Developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region are prospering in terms of increasing GDP with the working population on the rise. With the rise in population and improved purchasing power of developing countries such as China and India, the market for stevia is expected to show double-digit growth in the future. Factors such as changes in eating habits of consumers, increase in urbanization, and rise in the consumption patterns of stevia products have driven growth in the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), PureCircle Ltd. (Malaysia), and GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada).

The report covers the stevia whole leaf, powdered, and liquid extracts segments in terms of value and volume. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global Stevia Market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Browse related reports:

Industrial Sugar Market by Type (White, Brown & Liquid), Form (Granulated, Powdered & Syrup), Application (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverage, Canned & Frozen Foods, Other Food Items & Pharmaceuticals), Source (Cane Sugar, Beet Suger), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-sugar-market-54437928.html

Sugar Substitutes Market by Type (HIS, LIS, HFS), Composition (Stevia, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Sucralose, Saccharin, AceK, D-Tagarose, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, Mannitol), Application (Beverages, Food, Health & Personal Care), & by Region - Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sugar-substitute-market-1134.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

