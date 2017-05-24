TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HVST) ("Harvest One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Will Stewart has joined its board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Stewart will replace Ms. Anne Chopra on the Board, who has resigned to focus her efforts on other ventures. The Board thanks Ms. Chopra for her contributions to the Company. Prior to his appointment to the Board, Mr. Stewart had served on the advisory board of the Company.

As a Managing Principal at Navigator Inc., a leading Canadian public strategy and communications firm, Mr. Stewart has earned the trust and respect of leaders in corporations, government and not-for-profit organizations for his expertise as a senior strategic public affairs advisor. Mr. Stewart has demonstrated expertise in qualitative research, media relations, campaign planning and reputation management and recovery. He provides strategic planning, research and communications counsel to clients in a diverse variety of sectors, including aviation, energy, health care and the emerging Canadian cannabis environment. Mr. Stewart has served as Chief of Staff in several portfolios to Ontario cabinet ministers responsible for energy and social services, as well as the Government Whip and House Leader. As a respected media commentator on politics, public policy and social media, Mr. Stewart regularly appears on television, radio and print as a strategist. He has also been honoured to be chosen by the Hill Times as a member of its Top 100 Lobbyists in Canada for six consecutive years and was awarded the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canadian public policy.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HVST) controls operations across the entire cannabis value chain through three business units, with Harvest One serving as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation license, making Harvest One one of only a few companies globally with the capacity to commercially cultivate cannabis in a federally regulated environment.

