

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated in April after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 6.5 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since October last year.



Prices on the export market and the import market increased by 9.0 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively in April from a year ago. On the domestic market, prices rose by 5.6 percent during the same period.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from March, when it edged down by 0.1 percent. It was the third month of decline in row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX