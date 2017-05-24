

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly awaiting the FOMC minutes that might provide some insights of a rate hike in June. The mortgage application data and house price index are the other important data to be published today. Moody's downgrading of China is closed watched by the market. Initial trading in the U.S. Future market suggest that Wall Street will open broadly lower at the opening. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares broadly down.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 2.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 5.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher. The Dow rose 43.08 points or 0.2 percent to 20,937.91, the Nasdaq inched up 5.09 points or 0.1 percent to 6,138.71 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.40 points or 0.2 percent at 2,398.42.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET.



The Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. The prior year composite index was down 4.1 percent, while purchase index declined 3.0 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.5 percent.



National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.710 million existing home sales, compared to 5.710 million in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories reported a deficit of 1.8 million barrels.



2-year FRN Note auction will be held at 1.30 am ET and 5-year treasury Note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the C.D. Howe Institute Annual Directors' Dinner in Toronto, with audience Q&A at 6.00 pm.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to participate in a town hall Q&A in Ashland, Wisconsin, with media Q&A following town hall at 6.30 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported an increase in first quarter net profit to $92.9 million, or $0.74 per share from $87.5 million, or $0.69 per share a year ago. Worldwide net sales rose 1% to $899.6 million from $891.3 million last year.



Home improvement retailer Lowe's Co. (LOW) reported lower profit in its first quarter, despite higher sales and comparable sales. Adjusted earnings per share and sales missed market estimates. Further, the company updated its fiscal 2017 earnings view to reflect the loss, and backed sales growth forecast.



For the first quarter, net earnings were $602 million or $0.70 per share, down from $884 million or $0.98 per share in 2016. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.03.



Net sales for the first quarter increased 10.7 percent to $16.86 billion from $15.23 billion last year, while analysts were looking for sales of $16.96 billion. Comparable sales increased 1.9 percent with a 2 percent rise in comparable sales for the U.S. business.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese stocks ended little changed on worries about the state of the economy after Moody's downgraded China's credit rating for the first time since 1989. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses to end marginally higher at 3,064.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 27.50 points or 0.11 percent higher at 25,418.84.



Japanese shares rose notably to hit a one-week high. The Nikkei average climbed 129.70 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 19,742.98, the highest level since May 17. The broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,575.11.



Australian shares closed marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both rose about 0.15 percent to close at 5,769 and 5,811.50, respectively.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 6.71 points or 0.13 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 25.81 points or 0.20 percent. Stopping the buck, FTSE 100 of England is adding 23.34 points or 0.31 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 20.18 points or 0.22 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is currently slipping 0.22 percent.



