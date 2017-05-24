Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA FUNDING III LP / Miscellaneous - High Priority DEPFA Funding III LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 24-May-2017 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS* *For immediate release* *Date: 24th May 2017* *DEPFA Funding III LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions * Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding III LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 8th June 2017, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: debtir@depfa.com Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DEPFA FUNDING III LP Law Debenture, Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street EC2V 7EX London United Kingdom Phone: +44 20 7743 7626 Fax: +44 20 7743 7772 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 WKN: A0E5U8 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - Sequence No.: 4229 End of Announcement EQS News Service 577137 24-May-2017

