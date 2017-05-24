Early Equity Plc - Director Dealings

24 May 2017

The Board of Early Equity Plc announces that Chua Siew Lian (Executive Director) has transferred 39,925,320 Ordinary Shares to Diew Siew Huat for nil consideration.

Diew Siew Huat is a director of Yicom Global Sdn Bhd ('Yicom'), a Company that Early Equity PLC has a 32.14% stake in. As a result of this transaction, Diew Siew Huat will hold a total of 41,127,139 Ordinary shares, representing 6.51% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share Capital.

Chua Siew Lian retains a beneficial interest in 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.79 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

