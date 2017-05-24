ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) has retained RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We're entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle, and with the growth potential that lies ahead, it's important we effectively communicate our achievements to the investment community," said Raymond Firth, President of Findit, Inc. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors. They have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. RedChip will lead a comprehensive digital campaign, and we'll be recording an exclusive interview that will air on their TV show, The RedChip Money Report, which reaches homes across the country."

RedChip is a world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap, small-cap, and mid-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Paris, and Seoul. RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S. RedChip's robust platform includes a weekly television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which reaches more than 100 million households globally (http://www.redchip.com/tv).

About Findit®, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com, which is a Social Media Campaign Management interactive search engine platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to another eight prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit also offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: www.Findit.com, TransWorldNews.com, LinkMyFan.com, WooEB.com and LinkMyStock.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Findit, Inc.

1 404 443 3224

www.findit.com



