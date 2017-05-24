FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, has been awarded the 2017 Global Telecoms Business (GTB) Wholesale Service Innovation award for its Network Virtualization service. GTB recognises the industry's most innovative and successful project partnerships between operators and vendors over the last year and showcases the very best projects featuring entries from every corner of industry to reveal the latest innovations, including application, design, network and product. Award winners were announced at last night's award ceremony in London, UK.

"The GlobeNet team is truly humbled to accept the 2017 Global Telecoms Business Wholesale Service Innovation award," states Eduardo Falzoni, CEO at GlobeNet. "This award reinforces the hard work that has gone into the development of our latest services. We developed our network virtualization service because our customers identified the need to enhance their networks beyond their domestic markets. To meet that demand, we developed an agile, flexible and cost-effective solution that combines network infrastructure and virtual routers to aggregate all customer international capacity. This honor confirms that customers are seeing inherent value in our services."

Alan Burkitt-Gray, Executive Editor of Global Telecoms Business and Capacity, said: "To get through the first hurdle and be shortlisted is already a great tribute to the quality of work here, and to go on to win an award shows an excellent level of innovation in driving demand for better quality services. Congratulations."

GlobeNet first launched its network virtualization service in March 2016, providing connection at critical Points of Presence (PoPs) in the Americas. The virtual routers are an integral part of the customers' networks for the delivery of their service offering, and transport services between these locations are also available as part of the offering. The key features of GlobeNet's virtualization service include:

Zero Capex required from customers to set up the solution

Customers keeps network control and management

Fast delivery / turnaround

Scalable capacity

GlobeNet provides customers with basic engineering services, management of peering connections and other NOC services while proactively monitoring the network

About GlobeNet

GlobeNet is a leading wholesale telecommunications provider that connects the Americas with an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of services (Network, IP, IaaS and Security), supported by its award-winning, lowest latency, and ultra-resilient 23,500 kilometers subsea infrastructure that is complemented by its team's extensive experience and operational know-how. With leading customer service, GlobeNet helps ensure your business is always ready for the challenges ahead.

GlobeNet is a portfolio company of BTG Pactual's Infrastructure Fund II, and the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Best Practices Award - Latin American, Carrier of Carriers Services, Company of the Year.

To find out more about GlobeNet, please visit www.globenet.net

