TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to announce that our Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary is in the final process of closing a purchase order with a large name-brand box store to sell approx. 50,000 units of a single title we hold exclusive distribution rights to in Canada. Partial shipments towards the total order have begun. It is estimated that Amfil Technologies Inc. will realize an approximate total revenue of $1.25 million CAD from this one purchaser for this one specific game title.

It is estimated that this retailer will be able to move approximately 50,000 units of this particular game title on an annual basis and will therefore be placing recurring orders through us accordingly moving forward.

They will also be purchasing other game titles in which we hold the exclusive distribution rights to and we are in the process of finalizing the number of units and price points on these additional titles. Further details relating to game titles, price points, and involved parties will be disclosed as the total distribution deal comes to a close, shipments are completed and parties give their consent.

Given the recent developments within the distribution arm of our Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary, Amfil's management team expects the exclusive game title distributorships to have a significant impact on revenue growth going forward.

The company will also be providing a general company highlight / shareholder recap this Friday summarizing the last two quarters accomplishments, and providing updates on operations which were mentioned but not re-addressed through public communication.

For more information on Amfil Technologies, Inc. please visit our website at www.amfiltech.com or follow us on twitter at @AmfilTech. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit our website at www.snakesandlattes.com

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and café located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and café in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night café in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

