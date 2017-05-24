RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced Personator Search, a 'people search' web service API optimized for debt recovery applications. Using just a name, phone, or email for input, Personator Search returns full U.S. contact data records in seconds, for example, information such as customer address, landline or mobile phone number, email, and date of birth or death.

Designed for debt recovery specialists working with limited information and large numbers of records, Personator Search automates data gathering through easy integration with credit and collection software platforms. Functionality is also available on-demand through Melissa's Lookup capabilities; users simply enter the name or address into the Lookup to quickly receive customer data results.

"Debt recovery specialists often work with only partial customer data, devoting significant time and resources to uncovering correct contact information," said Bud Walker, Vice President Sales and Strategy, Melissa. "Personator Search offers a simple and unique approach to solving this challenge, returning contact information for all individuals tied to a specific phone or address. Data is scored for confidence, helping reduce incorrect contacts as well as determine priority contacts for outreach."

Personator Search is powered by Melissa's premium data sources and billions of historical records, enabling smart search capabilities that can accommodate any kind of search pattern or input. Reference resources include consumer data, credit records, demographics, government records, telco data, and much more, solving almost any possible use case for skip tracing and appending missing contact data. Personator Search is part of Melissa's suite of ID products including Personator World, a unique global identity verification solution to improve contact data quality, reduce fraud and risk, and improve customer onboarding.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

