BASKING RIDGE, NJ--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - TurnPoint Medical Devices announced today that Mr. Christopher York has joined the company as the Chairman of the Board while Jerry Ruddle adds Chief Executive Officer to his title. During Mr. York's 27-year career, he has held senior leadership positions in large national healthcare companies and has built and consolidated three market-leading Specialty Infusion providers.

"As a Director at Turnpoint for the past year, I have been pleased to see the progress and innovation the company has shown," said Mr. York, Chairman of TurnPoint Medical Devices. "Going forward, we see the company moving quickly to achieve our immediate and longer term strategic goals."

Mr. York, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sirona Infusion, Infuscience, and Critical Care Systems has had extensive healthcare and infusion technology experiences over his career in addition to being a member of the TurnPoint Medical Board of Directors for the past year.

Jerry Ruddle has recently been appointed as TurnPoint's President and CEO, from his former position as the President and COO. Following an early career in biomedical engineering/technology transfer with NASA, Mr. Ruddle enjoyed a career building and leading a number of new medical device and diagnostic businesses in critical care, cardiology, and resuscitation for the Hewlett Packard Company Medical Products Group, serving customer needs in the hospital non-hospital, transport and military markets. In addition, Mr. Ruddle has built and sold several market-leading venture-backed technology companies delivering innovations in the biometric security, advanced materials and government healthcare services markets.

"Taking TurnPoint Medical to the next step in the evolution of technologically advanced medical infusion devices is a reality that our team has spent the last few years advancing," noted Mr. Ruddle. "The Breeze' infusion pump, the first of TurnPoint's medical devices for the home infusion market, will bring reliable new technology and innovations to an industry that is ready for change."

About Turnpoint Medical Devices, Inc.

TurnPoint Medical Devices Inc. identifies and rapidly commercializes medical devices that employ the latest medical technology. We employ a straightforward business strategy to identify, develop and deliver impactful, state-of-the-art products and services that safely provide improved outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. For more information about TurnPoint's offerings, contact us at info@turnpointmedical.com or visit our website at www.turnpointmedical.com.

