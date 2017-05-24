TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with celebrity influencer Jen Selter. Jen will be leveraging the Peeks platform to give her 11 Million+ social media fans the opportunity to interact with her through live video and will be using Peeks as her premier livestreaming outlet to showcase behind the scenes content and eventually coordinate strategic brand placement opportunities through the OfferBox.

As a top ranking social influencer with a very high engagement level, Jen is also an entrepreneur and involved with many brands. The Peeks teams will be working with Jen's management team and with her brands to create a Jen Selter Live Home Shopping experience on Peeks. The Company is excited to have Jen on board and she is gearing up towards her first livestream in the coming days.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For further information, please contact:



Peeks Social Ltd.



Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647-992-7727

mark@peeks.com