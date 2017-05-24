EXPO Solar 2017 - The Best Solar Business Platform that Represents Growing Solar Power in Asia

- The New Korean Government is going to drive solar power and increase PV power plants to replace fossil fuel energy in Korea according to the commitment of New President, Moon Jae-in.

- Buyers from 20 countries around the world participate, and Hotel Accommodations for overseas buyers are available through the invitation program for solar professionals.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EXPO Solar 2017 (www.exposolar.org), the representative solar exhibition in Korea that creates new solar business for major solar countries such as Korea, China and Japan, will be held at KINTEX in Korea for three days from September 6, 2017 (Wednesday) to September 8, 2017 (Friday).

220 companies from 25 countries, e.g. China, Japan, the US, Europe and the Middle East, will participate in EXPO Solar/PV Korea, the 9th exhibition, and 22,000 domestic and overseas buyers and spectators will visit the expo. As it becomes more productive year after year, it is expected to become a 'Dynamic Solar Business Platform.'

The Expo Solar, regarded as the first gateway to the Asian solar market, will maximize the convenience of overseas buyers through the buyer invitation and will provide free hotel accommodation at its official partner hotel for overseas buyers. Also, the Expo Solar can help exhibitors and visitors with their business by providing on-site interpretation service this year.

The number of participating PV companies and buyers is increasing remarkably every year. The Expo Solar is trying to differentiate itself as a dedicated solar exhibition. Moreover, 72% of last year's expo participants said they would come back, and purchase counseling worth $814 million was conducted in 2016.

This year's expo is exhibiting ESS products reflecting the high interest in PV power generation and ESS. The key events of this year include "PV World Forum 2017", the professional PV conference, that are going to present the latest solar market and technology development trends at a glance.

The global renewable energy market is drawing public attention this year as the Paris Agreement went into effect, and the solar industry is bouncing back for certain as oil prices are increasing. Accordingly, global enterprises seeking to enter the Asian market are fighting a war without gunfire. That is why the 'EXPO Solar' has come into the spotlight, and is becoming the barometer of the Asian solar industry.

For more information, please visit www.exposolar.org