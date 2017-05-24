VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- HIGHLIGHTS:

Fifteen Mile Stream: 36m @ 2.33 g/t from 112m, 16m @ 2.47g/t from 9.5m, 22m @ 1.86 g/t from 108m

Cochrane Hill: 18m @ 1.66 g/t from 65m, 13m @ 2.22g/t from 198m, 5m @ 5.50g/t from 48m

IDENTIFYING EXTENSIVE BROAD ZONES OF SHALLOW MINERALIZATION AT FIFTEEN MILE STREAM

DEPTH EXTENSIONS AT COCHRANE HILL

Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from drilling programs on the Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill gold deposits where resource definition drilling on 25m x 20m centres is underway with the objective of upgrading resources to measured and indicated categories.

In particular, it is noted that assay results are now being returned from those holes at Fifteen Mile Stream drilled through the core of the anticline, and these are indicating considerable widths of attractive grades. Total widths of significantly mineralized intervals intersected in hole FMS-17-124 (see table below) aggregate to 78m @ 1.75g/t and in hole FMS-17-113, to 60m @ 1.73g/t. Previously reported holes from this same locale, FMS-17-104 and FMS-17-090, had recorded aggregated significantly mineralized intervals of 88m @ 1.79g/t and 36.5m @ 4.12g/t respectively.

The Company plans to use the results from the drill programs to undertake further analysis to determine the economic viability of the above-noted deposits which would include analysis of the economics of processing these deposits at the Moose River Consolidated ("MRC") processing facility by way of a Pre-Feasibility Study.

New assay results from the two drilling programs are reported as follows:

1. FIFTEEN MILE STREAM

Fifteen Mile Stream is located approximately 57km northeast of the central milling facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway. Fifteen Mile Stream's current inferred mineral resources stand at 11.72 million tonnes at 1.55 g/t Au for 584,000 oz. New assay results reported herein are from a further 14 holes of the ongoing resource definition diamond drilling program. At this time 177 holes for 21,387 of the planned 25,000m have now been drilled and three drilling rigs are presently operating on the property with completion expected in a week's time.

Drilling Results:

The additional assay drill results continue to reflect those grades, widths and geometry of gold mineralization documented from the 1980s and 2011 drilling programs which support the current inferred resource estimate (see below). Mineralization occurs within argillites, greywackes and bedding-parallel quartz veins across the hinge zone and limbs of the E-W trending Fifteen Mile Stream (FMS) Anticline. The northern limb of the anticline dips moderately north, with the southern limb vertical to overturned (generally steeply north dipping). All holes are therefore declined to the south at various dips and hence true widths vary (see assay table below) depending on which limb of the anticline is intersected, and also depending on hole dip. Free gold is commonly observed, and in association with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Results are now being returned from a suite of holes drilled across the hinge zone of the anticline in the central part of the main Egerton MacLean zone, where drill access had previously been impeded owing to the location of certain wetlands. Apart from holes previously noted (FMS-17-090 and 104), attention is drawn here to new holes FMS-17-113 and 124 where appreciably mineralized intervals combine to down-hole widths of up to 78m. As well as the northern and southern limbs of the anticline, the central core or hinge zone of the anticline is now being shown to be well mineralized.

These shallow and widespread mineralized intersections across the limbs and core of this sub-horizontal anticlinal hinge zone are considered to be highly encouraging in the context of potential open pit extraction.

The accompanying cross sections and drilling progress plan can be viewed here: http://file.marketwire.com/release/atfmsd0523.pdf

Results subsequent of those previously released are tabulated below. Previous results can be found here: February 10, 2017, March 1, 2017, March 16, 2017, April 3, 2017 and May 1, 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depth Hole id East North Dip Az. (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-094 13500 10080 -60 175 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-109 13475 10020 -60 175 41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-110 13650 10140 -60 175 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-112 13625 10160 -45 175 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-113 13425 10160 -60 175 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-114 13450 10220 -80 175 200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-115 13450 10220 -70 175 188 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-116 13450 10220 -60 175 134 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-117 13475 10235 -65 175 203 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-118 13475 10235 -55 175 209 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-119 13475 10235 -45 175 251 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-120 13400 10220 -80 175 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-122 13400 10220 -70 175 140 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-124 13450 10200 -55 175 242 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Significant Intervals Hole id (greater than or equal to0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal dilution) ----------------------------------------------------------------- From To Width Approx. true Grade (m) (m) (m) width (m) (g/t Au) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-094 9.5 25.5 16 14 2.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 43 45 2 2 2.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 64 84 20 16 0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 88 99 11 9 2.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 103 104 1 1 4.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-109 34 41 7 6 0.95! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-110 58 64 6 5 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-112 40 41 1 1 15.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 64 74 10 10 0.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-113 20 21 1 1 13.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 46 59 13 13 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 68 91 23 23 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 114 121 7 7 4.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 114 115 1 1 32.0) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 131 139 8 7 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 176 185 9 7 2.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-114 115 116 1 1 3.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 121 134 13 11 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-115 103 125 22 20 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-116 95 100 5 5 1.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 105 120 15 15 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-117 105 109 4 4 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 117 118 1 1 45.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 126 138 12 12 1.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 148 159 11 11 0.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-118 112 148 36 36 2.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 160 161 1 1 8.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-119 109 111 2 2 4.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 117 152 35 35 1.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 179 184 5 5 1.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 205 213 8 8 0.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 225 232 7 6 0.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-120 69 70 1 1 8.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 117 129 12 12 0.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-122 106 112 6 6 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FMS-17-124 49 50 1 1 7.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 80 104 24 24 1.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 108 130 22 22 1.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 135 138 3 3 3.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 142 148 6 5 3.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 205 228 23 21 1.22 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

True width of the mineralization varies according to the dip of the enclosing stratigraphy and declination of the relevant drill hole. It is therefore noted for each intersection in the table above. Particularly in the Egerton-Maclean zone hole collars are necessarily located to minimise, though not entirely avoid, ingress to wetland areas and as a result hole declinations are adjusted to compensate for collar positioning. In many cases holes are drilled at different declinations from the same site. Sample distribution is not materially compromised.

The current resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Tonnes Grade Contained Au (millions) (g/t) Au (oz.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIFTEEN MILE STREAM ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Resource 11.72 1.55 584,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Mineral Resource estimate for Fifteen Mile Stream is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. It has an effective date of February 16, 2015 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on April 2, 2015 on SEDAR.

2. COCHRANE HILL

The Cochrane Hill Gold deposit is located within trucking distance (approximately 80km) to the central milling facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway (based on a Preliminary Economic Assessment dated October 14, 2014 prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services). Mineral resources at Cochrane Hill currently comprise indicated resources of 4.5 million tonnes at 1.8g/t Au for 251,000 oz. and inferred resources of 5.6 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t Au for 298,000 oz.

New assay results reported herein are from a further 29 holes of the resource definition diamond drilling program. This program was completed at the end of April with a total of 177 holes for 26,575m having been drilled. The latter phase of the program targeted potential extensions of mineralization to the west of the main body of mineralization within an area of shallow wetland where particular regulatory approval was required, and west of the step out holes on section 2775E across highway #7. Nine additional holes were also drilled to test for depth extensions beneath the last, deepest, encouraging intersection on each of nine cross-sections east of 3000E. Examples of these deeper intersections from previously reported holes are 30m @ 2.61g/t (CH-16-126), 18m @ 2.52g/t (CH-16-052) and 11m @ 3.41g/t (CH-16-102).

Drilling Results:

These new assay results come largely from the wetland area to the west of the main body of mineralization and where the geometry of the mineralization continues to be fairly predictable and continuous, as a reasonably discrete, tabular, 70 degrees north-dipping zone having a true width of approximately 15-20m in this area. Mineralization appears to be attenuating west of the highway #7 (around 2750E) though more assays here are pending. Mineralization, although narrowing, remains open to the east (east of 3500E).

The accompanying cross section and drill progress plan can be viewed here: http://file.marketwire.com/release/atchd0523.pdf

Results subsequent to those previously released are tabulated below. Previous results can be found here: Dec 6, 2016, Jan 3, 2017, Jan 11,2017, Feb 2, 2017 and May 1, 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depth Hole id Easting Northing Dip Az. (m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-143 2900 3100 -70 171 170 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-146 2900 3100 -60 171 142 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-147 2925 3220 -60 171 281 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-148 2900 3100 -45 171 112 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-149 2925 3200 -60 171 260 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-150 2900 3070 -45 171 70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-151 2925 3180 -60 171 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-152 3450 3100 -45 171 101 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-153 2950 3080 -70 171 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-154 3475 3109 -45 171 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-156 2950 3080 -60 171 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-157 3500 3090 -45 171 92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-162 2950 3050 -45 171 52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-163 2747 3150 -45 171 170 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-164 2875 3100 -70 171 172 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-165 2675 3120 -70 171 191 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-166 2775 3170 -60 171 212 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-167 2700 3110 -60 171 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-168 2775 3070 -45 171 71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-169 2725 3090 -60 171 131 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-170 2725 3110 -60 171 152 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-173 2700 3150 -60 171 190 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-174 2875 3100 -45 171 133 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-176 2723 3070 -60 171 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-177 2725 3050 -60 171 90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-178 2875 3070 -45 171 82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-180 2700 3070 -60 171 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-181 2825 3100 -70 171 151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-196 3000 3082 -60 171 101 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 177 holes completed for: 26,575 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Significant Intervals Hole id (greater than or equal to0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal dilution) ----------------------------------------------------------------- From To Width Grade (m) (m) (m) (g/t Au) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-143 67 81 14 1.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 90 92 2 2.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 109 113 4 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-146 22 23 1 4.19(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 69 70 1 8.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 80 82 2 4.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-147 161 162 1 4.82(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 183 187 4 2.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 197 209 12 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 229 234 5 1.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-148 18 19 1 33.5(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 49 55 6 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 82 83 1 4.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-149 178 182 4 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 198 211 13 2.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-150 27 28 1 5.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 35 36 1 32.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-151 125 126 1 3.41(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 174 184 10 1.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-152 38 39 1 4.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 54 63 9 0.83(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 72 82 10 2.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-153 14 15 1 3.31(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-154 77 84 7 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-156 4 5 1 4.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 31 39 8 1.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 44 65 21' 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 69 74 5 2.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-157 69 75 6 1.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-162 18 26 8 1.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-163 128 129 1 10.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-164 65 83 18 1.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 88 92 4 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 132 135 3 2.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-165 43 44 1 7.07(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-166 133 134 1 5.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 142 148 6 1.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-167 NSA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-168 17 22 5 9.44(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 21 22 1 42.0)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-169 39 40 1 6.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-170 NSA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-173 129 131 2 1.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-174 47 56 9 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 60 65 5 3.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 75 80 5 5.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 75 76 1 23.3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-176 30 31 1 5.29(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-177 NSA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-178 21 24 3 1.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 38 39 1 4.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 48 53 5 5.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-180 NSA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-181 73 85 12 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 128 129 1' 14.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH-17-196 38 42 4 7.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (incl. 38 39 1 28.0) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 49 55 6 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 83 85 2 2.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL metres END OF CURRENT PROGRAM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)Wholly or partly includes 50g fire assay on pulverised whole-sample. All other assays are screen fire assays.

True width of the mineralization is approximately 75-85% of the down-hole width depending on dip of the drill hole.

The current resource estimate for Cochrane Hill is tabulated below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Tonnes Grade Contained (millions) (g/t) Au Au (oz.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- COCHRANE HILL ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 4.5 1.8 251,000 Resource ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred Resource 5.6 1.6 298,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Mineral Resource estimate for Cochrane Hill is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.5g/t. It has an effective date of August 1, 2014 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on August 14, 2014 on SEDAR.

Technical Disclosure

Fifteen Mile Stream

At Fifteen Mile Stream all assays are 50g charge fire assays conducted on whole-sample pulverized 1m samples of sawn, half NQ core with 1-in-10 duplicate assays and insertion of standards and blind blanks. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages greater than 97%, excluding occasional voids, usually less than 2m, representing historic underground workings. Wing samples to voids may be less than 1m to re-establish routine sampling on 1m intervals. Drill core in the hangingwall of the northern limb of the anticline where adjacent historic holes very clearly indicate this upper stratigraphy to be barren may not be sampled and assayed. Standards, blanks and duplicate assay results are acceptable.

Cochrane Hill

All core drilled at Cochrane Hill is assayed. All assays have been conducted on 1m whole-sampled pulverized samples of sawn, half NQ core and, where mineralization is expected, assayed by total sample screen fire assay with 2x fines fire assays, and insertion of standards and blind blanks. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. In the hangingwall and footwall of expected mineralization samples are assayed by 50g charge fire assay with any mineralized samples (generally greater than 0.5g/t), and adjacent samples as appropriate, returned for screen fire assay. With almost 600 such fire assayed samples having now also been screen fire assayed it is apparent that correlation of these duplicate assay results is sufficiently close to warrant ongoing assaying by fire assay alone. This methodology will apply to samples from the final 28 drill holes. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages greater than 98%. Standards and blanks assay results are acceptable.

Results and updates from this drilling program will be reported progressively.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course and as new results come to hand.

