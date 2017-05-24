Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar announced the completion of financial negotiations for the 1.17 GW solar project to be built in Abu Dhabi. The project will be financed with $870 million and is expected to begin commercial operation in April 2019.

In a ceremony held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, a financing agreement was signed by Abu Dhabi Electricity and Water Authority (ADWEA), Sweihan Solar Holding Company - the joint venture between JinkoSolar and Marubeni which bid for the project, and a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...