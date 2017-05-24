

24 May 2017



Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), '), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notifications received under the Market Abuse Regulation.



Tom Corcoran



Company Secretary



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Eamonn Rothwell



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €0.065 | 293,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



23 May 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information Of the total options awarded of 293,000, 195,000 is an award related to the current financial year and 98,000 is an award related to the previous financial year. As reported in the 2016 annual report to shareholders, the Company had made no awards under the previous 2009 Share Option Plan in 2016 in order to undertake a review of the Company's remuneration framework during 2016. A new Performance Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2017. The total award includes a catch-up amount in the absence of an award in 2016. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



David Ledwidge



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €0.065 | 100,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



23 May 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information Of the total options awarded of 100,000, 50,000 is an award related to the current financial year and 50,000 is an award related to the previous financial year. As reported in the 2016 annual report to shareholders, the Company had made no awards under the previous 2009 Share Option Plan in 2016 in order to undertake a review of the Company's remuneration framework during 2016. A new Performance Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2017. The total award includes a catch-up amount in the absence of an award in 2016.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Andrew Sheen



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Ferries Division



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €0.065 | 125,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



23 May 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information Of the total options awarded of 125,000, 62,500 is an award related to the current financial year and 62,500 is an award related to the previous financial year. As reported in the 2016 annual report to shareholders, the Company had made no awards under the previous 2009 Share Option Plan in 2016 in order to undertake a review of the Company's remuneration framework during 2016. A new Performance Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2017. The total award includes a catch-up amount in the absence of an award in 2016.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Declan Freeman



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Container & Terminals Division



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €0.065 | 100,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



23 May 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information Of the total options awarded of 100,000, 50,000 is an award related to the current financial year and 50,000 is an award related to the previous financial year. As reported in the 2016 annual report to shareholders, the Company had made no awards under the previous 2009 Share Option Plan in 2016 in order to undertake a review of the Company's remuneration framework during 2016. A new Performance Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2017. The total award includes a catch-up amount in the absence of an award in 2016.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Tom Corcoran



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Company Secretary



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan. The vesting of these options is subject to performance conditions measured over a three year performance period.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €0.065 | 73,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



23 May 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information Of the total options awarded of 73,000, 36,500 is an award related to the current financial year and 36,500 is an award related to the previous financial year. As reported in the 2016 annual report to shareholders, the Company had made no awards under the previous 2009 Share Option Plan in 2016 in order to undertake a review of the Company's remuneration framework during 2016. A new Performance Share Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2017. The total award includes a catch-up amount in the absence of an award in 2016.



