

Iceland's unemployment rate increased in April after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.3 percent in April from 1.6 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate climbed to 3.2 percent in April from 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



The number of unemployed people grew to 6,400 in April from 3,400 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 9,500.



