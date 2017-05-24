

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Wednesday, as stocks were poised for fifth day in a row of gains, limiting gold's safe haven appeal.



Traders are looking ahead to this afternoon's release of Federal Reserve minutes from the May meeting. Markets desire clarity on whether the Fed intends to raise interest rates at any of the next few meetings.



Gold for July was down $4 at $1252 an ounce, having eased from monthly highs this week.



The precious metal was stagnant despite geopolitical tensions, Trump's visit to the Middle East, and the Manchester terrorist attack.



Later today, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the C.D. Howe Institute Annual Directors' Dinner in Toronto, with audience Q&A at 6.00 pm.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to participate in a town hall Q&A in Ashland, Wisconsin, with media Q&A following town hall at 6.30 pm ET.



