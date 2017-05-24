The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 May 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 197,637,225 shares (DKK 988,186,125) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 823,364 shares (DKK 4,116,820) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 198,460,589 shares (DKK 992,302,945) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: 13,755 shares at DKK 97 30,700 shares at DKK 113 23,113 shares at DKK 121 141,592 shares at DKK 130.65 614,204 shares at DKK 156.16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 ---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



