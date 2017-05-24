

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Wednesday morning, clinging to recent gains ahead of the most crucial OPEC meeting of the year.



The carter is expected to announce it has extended its supply quota plan with Russia for nine months. OPEC meets in Vienna Thursday. Iran and Iraq are said to go along with the deal despite some reservations.



WTI light sweet crude oil for July was down 2 cents at $51.45 a barrel.



Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories fell a less-than-expected 1.5 million barrels to 512.9 million barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday.



The EIA releases the government's own data this morning at around 10:30 am ET.



Later today, we'll get a look at the Federal Reserve minutes from the May meeting. Markets hope for clarity on whether the Fed intends to raise interest rates at any of the next few meetings.



