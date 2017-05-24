Active Wall Street: Research Reports Initiated on Technology Stocks: MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, Absolute Software, Descartes Systems, and GoldMoney

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces the list of stocks for today's research reports. Pre-market the Active Wall St. team provides the technical coverage impacting selected stocks trading on the Toronto Exchange and belonging under the Application Software industry. Companies recently under review include MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, Absolute Software, The Descartes Systems Group, and GoldMoney. Get all of our free research reports by signing up at:

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the end of trading session, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the day at 15,476.94, 0.12% higher, with a total volume of 340,971,148 shares.

Additionally, the Technology index was up by 1.05%, ending the session at 63.78.

Active Wall St. has initiated research reports on the following equities: MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (TSX: MDA), Absolute Software Corporation (TSX: ABT), The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX: DSG), and GoldMoney Inc. (TSX: XAU).

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd

Vancouver, Canada-based MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd's stock edged 0.32% lower, to finish Tuesday's session at $62.70 with a total volume of 144,352 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates' 200-day moving average of $68.76 is above its 50-day moving average of $67.56. Shares of the Company, which provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 22.50.

Absolute Software Corp.

Absolute Software Corp.

On Tuesday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Absolute Software Corp. recorded a trading volume of 99,766 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 84,018 shares. The stock ended the day 0.64% higher at $7.90. Absolute Software's stock has gained 0.51% in the last one month and 9.72% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 20.24% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $7.64 is above its 200-day moving average of $6.97.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

On Tuesday, shares in Waterloo, Canada headquartered The Descartes Systems Group Inc. ended the session 0.03% lower at $32.51 with a total volume of 63,284 shares traded. Descartes Systems' shares have gained 3.34% in the last one month and 12.03% in the previous three months. Further, the stock has gained 20.86% in the past one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $31.32 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $29.58. Shares of the Company, which provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 104.87.

GoldMoney Inc.

GoldMoney Inc.

Toronto, Canada headquartered GoldMoney Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.95% higher at $3.18. The stock recorded a trading volume of 29,465 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 36,896 shares. Shares of the Company, which operates gold- based financial service platforms, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $3.34 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $3.22.

