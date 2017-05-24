Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Sysco's Quarterly Sales Jumped 12.7%, EPS Climbed 16%

Upcoming AWS Coverage on US Foods Holding Post-Earnings Results

One of Sysco's competitors within the Food Wholesale space, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), reported on May 09, 2017, its results for Q1 FY17.

Earnings Reviewed

For its 13-week third fiscal quarter ended April 01, 2017, Sysco announced that sales increased 12.7% to $13.52 billion compared to sales of $12.00 billion in Q3 FY16, driven both by 3.5% local case growth in its US Broadline business and new sales from the Brakes business, which the Company acquired in July 2016. Excluding the impact of Brakes, the Company's sales increased 2.3% to $12.3 billion for the reported quarter. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus of $13.06 billion

For Q3 FY17, Sysco's gross profit advanced 18.3% to $2.53 billion compared to gross profit of $2.14 billion in Q1 2016, while gross margin increased 89 basis points to 18.74%. The Company stated that excluding Brakes, gross profit increased 4.3% to $2.2 billion and gross margin increased 34 basis points to 18.20% in the reported quarter. Sysco's operating income for Q1 2017 surged 15.5% to $436 million, while adjusted operating income increased 14.3% to $500 million.

Sysco reported net income of $275.9 million, or $0.44 per share, in Q3 FY17, up from $217.1 million, or $0.38 per share in Q3 FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, matching Wall Street's estimates.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY17, Sysco's sales from the US Foodservice Operations totaled $9.2 billion, an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. The segment's gross profit increased 4.0% on a y-o-y basis to $1.8 billion, while gross margin grew 35 basis points to 19.89%. The US Foodservice Operations Operating income was $689 million in Q3 FY17, up 7.1% on a y-o-y basis. During the reported quarter, local case volume within US Broadline operations grew 3.5%, while total case volume grew 1.8%.

Sysco's International Foodservice Operations sales for Q3 FY17 totaled $2.5 billion compared to $1.3 billion in Q3 FY16. The segment's operating income was $16 million, down $17 million versus the year ago comparable period. Adjusted operating income was $40 million, gaining $7 million, compared to the same period last year. The improvement in both sales and adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to the Brakes Group acquisition.

Capital Spending and Cash Flow

For the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2017, Sysco's capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, totaled $395 million, $46 million higher compared to the same period last year. The Company's cash flow from operations was $1.0 billion for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2017, which was $36 million higher compared to the same period last year. Free cash flow for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2017 was $630 million, down $11 million compared to the year ago corresponding period.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, Sysco's stock slipped 1.31%, ending the trading session at $54.23. A total volume of 3.48 million shares were traded at the end of the day, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.77 million shares. In the last month and previous three months, shares of the Company have advanced 2.59% and 2.81%, respectively. Moreover, the stock surged 12.07% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 28.60 and has a dividend yield of 2.43%.

